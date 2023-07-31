Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys New Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. CL King began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap-on Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,765 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $272.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.72. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.75 and a 1 year high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

