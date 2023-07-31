Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 4,420 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $289.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.99. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $168.24 and a 12-month high of $293.03.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

