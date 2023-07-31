Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,786 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of X. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 36.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $2,298,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in United States Steel by 29.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 203,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,723 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $24.67 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.78.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

