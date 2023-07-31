Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $112.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.45. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.58.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

