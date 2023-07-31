Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,960 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.
iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance
Shares of INDA stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.
iShares MSCI India ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
