Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $153.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 813.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

