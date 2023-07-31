Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 140.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 2,271,115 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $389,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,318,000 after buying an additional 275,720 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $345.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.35 and a 1 year high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.