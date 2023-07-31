Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $205.98 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.57.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

