Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMD. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 51,892 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 122,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,106,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EMD stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.