Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.31.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NOC opened at $449.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $450.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.41.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

