Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,020 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.2 %

FI stock opened at $124.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.30. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $130.74. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.