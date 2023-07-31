Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 195.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in United Airlines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on UAL. TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

United Airlines stock opened at $54.17 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

