Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $402.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $405.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.41. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $326.19 and a 1 year high of $429.75. The company has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.17.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

