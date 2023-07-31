Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 60,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:BBUS opened at $82.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.80.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

