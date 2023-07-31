Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 373.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,455 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,062,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,680,000 after buying an additional 1,176,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,811,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,526,000 after purchasing an additional 284,202 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ally Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after buying an additional 320,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.