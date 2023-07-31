Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth $758,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth $3,433,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,575 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

GSY opened at $49.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $49.84.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

