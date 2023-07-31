Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 59,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,164,840,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average is $45.96. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $50.75.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

