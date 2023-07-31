Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 130.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,696 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $196,222,000. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850,256 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,907,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,762,000 after buying an additional 5,570,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 8,895,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,327,000 after buying an additional 5,381,367 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.79 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBD. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

