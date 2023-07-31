Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3,866.9% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $112.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $112.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

