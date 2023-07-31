Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

ESML opened at $37.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

