Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 107.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,871 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,976,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,708,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,624,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,208,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.