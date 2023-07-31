Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,876 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBNY. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $41.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

