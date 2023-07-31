Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 2.2 %

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.17.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $334.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.58 and a 200-day moving average of $154.54. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.19. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $337.79.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.