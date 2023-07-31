Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,463,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 132.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIRE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday.
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.55 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.60 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 32.05%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.26%.
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
