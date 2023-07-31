Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,505 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 8.7 %

Meritage Homes stock opened at $150.49 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $152.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

