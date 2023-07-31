Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 876,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,689,000 after buying an additional 421,002 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Stegner Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 62,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

VONE stock opened at $208.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.31. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $158.95 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.6895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

