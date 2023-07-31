Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 132,496 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 626.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 132,496 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RITM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $3,131,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth $141,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth $182,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $3,643,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of RITM stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RITM. JMP Securities raised their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

