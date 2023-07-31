Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 1,810 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,905,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.6 %

ETN opened at $203.30 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $211.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.24 and a 200 day moving average of $176.44. The firm has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.31.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

