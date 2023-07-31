Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 2,952 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 221.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $281.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.20.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

