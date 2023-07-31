Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 50,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 70,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 123,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 709,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,074,000 after buying an additional 58,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

DFIC opened at $25.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.