Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 65,621 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 65,621 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,325,630 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,877,000 after purchasing an additional 211,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,855,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,448,000 after purchasing an additional 98,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,983,522 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 271,491 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLF opened at $17.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,726.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

