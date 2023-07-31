Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,630,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,630,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $5,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,212,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,005 shares of company stock valued at $47,656,575 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.02.

MRNA stock opened at $118.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

