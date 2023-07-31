Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 175 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA opened at $96.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.72. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $97.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

