Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 17,963 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,963 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,039,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on RY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $98.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average is $97.29.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.61%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.