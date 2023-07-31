Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 31,173 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,173 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $54.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

