Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 31,992 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 66.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,992 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,675,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $71.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.23.

New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Argus decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

