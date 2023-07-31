Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 627 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 83,770 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 21.2% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,925.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,925.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,623 shares of company stock worth $11,429,183. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.