Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 7,611 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 26.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TD opened at $65.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.46. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.