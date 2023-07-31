Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 46,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIHP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $25.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

