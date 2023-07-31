Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 42,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,117,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,098,000 after buying an additional 111,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,147,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,079,000 after purchasing an additional 211,541 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JHG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Insider Activity

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,360.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $137,926.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,360.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,973.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.24%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

