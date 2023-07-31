Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,289 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,295,251,000,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 285,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 40,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE FSK opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.67%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,066.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

