Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,651 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 647.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,426,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,189 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,375,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,535,000 after purchasing an additional 674,542 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,243,000 after acquiring an additional 504,129 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,366,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA EWH opened at $19.99 on Monday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

