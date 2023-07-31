International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Lowered by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,660,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $143.45 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.94 and its 200-day moving average is $131.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

