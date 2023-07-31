International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 437,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132,887 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $15,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in International Paper by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE IP opened at $35.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 63.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

