Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,052,000 after acquiring an additional 39,032 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,342,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $174.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

