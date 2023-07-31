Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,907 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after buying an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,892,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,669,000 after buying an additional 1,878,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after buying an additional 1,862,440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,079,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,878,234,000 after buying an additional 1,557,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 442.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,723,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after buying an additional 1,405,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $18.27.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

