iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 90,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 54,160 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,770,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $101.12 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $101.66. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.11.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.