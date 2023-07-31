iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 90,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 54,160 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,770,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $101.12 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $101.66. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.11.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
