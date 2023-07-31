iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $39.95.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.