iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $824.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $31.04.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

