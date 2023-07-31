Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $168.22 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.88 and a 200-day moving average of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKHY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

